4 Indian-Origin Men Charged With Violent Disorder After Armed Attack In UK

Four Indian-origin men appeared in court on Monday charged with violent disorder after an armed attack in the West Midlands region of England.

West Midlands Police said Hardeep Singh, aged 28 from Hounslow in west London; Harpeet Singh, 25, from Leicester; Mukesh Kumar, 30, from Wolverhampton, and Lakwinder Singh, 26, from Smethwick appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court following reports of armed disorder involving bladed weapons on Friday morning.

Two others arrested as part of the investigation into the attack in Arbour Drive of Bilston, Wolverhampton, have been released on bail while police enquiries remain ongoing.

"We were called to Arbour Drive following reports of armed disorder involving a number of people and bladed weapons on Friday morning," the police said in a statement.

"Three people were taken to hospital with injuries which were not life-threatening. We've so far arrested six people in connection with the incident and four men have now been charged with violent disorder, wounding and possession of an offensive weapon," the statement said.

As part of the enquiries, the police said it has also recovered a gun in Arbour Drive and officers are carrying out further investigations around the weapon discovery.

"We've stepped up patrols in the area, although we're continuing to treat this as an isolated incident," the police said, appealing to the public for information on the attack.

Local media reports claimed the attack involved a car being smashed into, targeting individuals inside.

