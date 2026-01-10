Protesters Put Pre-Islamic Revolution Iran Flag On London Embassy

A protester briefly replaced the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran on its London embassy with the former flag, flown before 1979, during a demonstration Saturday, witnesses told AFP.

A video posted to social media showed a man on the balcony of the embassy, near Hyde Park, replace the country's current flag with the one used during the rule of the ousted shah to cheers from hundreds of demonstrators below.

The old tri-colored flag with a lion and sun -- used in Iran before the Islamic revolution -- stayed in place for several minutes before being removed, witnesses on site told AFP.

