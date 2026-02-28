Top Iran IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour Killed In Strikes: Israel

The commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Mohammad Pakpour, was killed in strikes by Israel and the US on Saturday, according to a report by Israeli broadcaster N12. Among the most powerful men in Iran, Pakpour was IRGC commander for 260 days.

So far, there has been no official confirmation from Tehran regarding Pakpour's death.

Notably, Pakpour was promoted to the rank of major general by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2025 following the elimination of previous commander Hussein Salami. Pakpour was directed to "enhance the capabilities, readiness, and internal cohesion of IRGC".

Just last month, Mohammad Pakpour had warned Israel and US "to avoid any miscalculation". He added that the Islamic Republic "stands more ready than ever" with "finger on the trigger".

It is important to mention here that IRGC is among Iran's most influential institutions. Tasked with protecting the Islamic Republic's political system, it wields extensive authority across the country's security structure, including oversight of its missile capabilities and a wide network of allied armed groups beyond its borders.

Earlier in the day, an air strike took place near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well. However, according to reports, 86-year-old Khamenei was moved out of Tehran earlier and taken to a secure location. He hasn't been seen publicly in days as tensions with the United States have grown.

Iran's news agency Fars has also reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian, former parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje'i, and Army Commander-in-Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi Hatami are "alive and well".