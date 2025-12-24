Indian Woman Found Murdered In Canada, Intimate Partner Violence Suspected

A 30-year-old Indian woman was killed in Toronto, Canada, in what police believe is an act of intimate partner violence. Canadian law enforcement has issued a countrywide warrant for the arrest of a suspect, 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, who is wanted on the charge of first-degree murder of Himanshi Khurana.

Officers said they responded to a report of a missing person in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street W area on Friday night at around 10:40 pm and started the investigation.

On Saturday, at around 6:30 am, "officers located the missing female deceased inside a residence," police said, adding that the death was classified as a homicide.

As a result, the Homicide Unit of the police assumed charge of the investigation. Investigators believe the victim and suspect are known to each other and released the images of Ghafoori and Khurana.

No other details were provided.

According to CP24 news, Ghafoori and Khurana were in an "intimate partner relationship."

"We have released an image of the suspect, and that is out there, and we're appealing to the public; if anybody would happen to know where this man is, please call the police," the report said, quoting a police spokesperson.

Indian Embassy Reacts

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed shock over Khurana's death and said it was providing all possible help to the bereaved family.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief. The Consulate has been in close touch with the matter over the past few days, and all possible assistance is being extended to the family in close coordination with local authorities," it said in a post on X.

