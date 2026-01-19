Mama K, Pop: Indian-Origin Couple Arrested In US For Running Sex, Drug Trafficking Ring At Motel

An Indian-origin couple, along with three others, have been arrested in Virginia, United States, for drug and sex trafficking after federal and local agents raided a motel at the centre of the criminal activity. Kosha Sharma, 52, and Tarun Sharma, 55, are accused of using the third floor of their Red Carpet Inn for drug sales and prostitution while keeping guests on the lower floors, according to federal attorneys in northern Virginia.

They were arrested after federal and local agents raided a motel at the centre of the criminal activity after several undercover operations. According to court documents, since May 2023, Kosha Sharma, aka Ma or Mama K, and Tarun Sharma, aka Pop or Pa, and Kosha LLC, doing business as "Red Carpet Inn", have leased and operated the motel.

As alleged in a criminal complaint, Kosha and Tarun Sharma, who are married, allowed a prostitution and drug ring to operate from the motel while taking a cut of the profit made from illegal activity. Police said Kosha would place people seeking prostitutes and drugs on the third floor and would alert them if police arrived on the scene, often keeping officers from entering the rooms.

Others Arrested In The Case

Three others, 51-year-old Margo Pierce, 40-year-old Joshua Reddick, and 33-year-old Rashard Smith, were also arrested during the operation for taking part in the alleged criminal activity.

Court documents showed that between May and August 2025, undercover agents from Prince William County and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), disguised as prostitutes, pimps, and clients, visited the motel at least nine times.

Documents said that at least eight women were prostituted out of the inn, with Smith, along with several unnamed individuals, charging $80 to $150 for sex with them. The women were also reportedly not allowed to leave, with police saying they were also physically abused.

Undercover agents also carried out 15 different drug purchases at the hotel during this time, receiving fentanyl eleven times and cocaine four times.

"The complaint alleges that Margo Waldon Pierce, aka Marko, distributed the illegal narcotics in all 15 controlled purchases," the document showed.

Police said the five are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl. If convicted, they face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

