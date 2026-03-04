Iran Ballistic Missile Launches Drop 86% Since War Began: Top US General

The number of ballistic missiles fired by Iran has decreased 86 per cent from the first day of the conflict, while drones launched by Tehran's forces are also down, General Dan Caine, the top US military officer, said Wednesday.

The United States began a massive campaign of strikes on Iran in concert with Israeli forces on Saturday. Tehran has responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting countries in the region that host US military personnel or bases.

"Iran's theatre ballistic missile shots fired are down 86 per cent from the first day of fighting, with a 23 per cent decrease just in the last 24 hours," Caine told a news conference at the Pentagon.

"Their one-way attack drone shots are down 73 per cent from the opening days," he said.

Caine said US forces are "targeting and eliminating Iran's ballistic missile systems to prevent them from threatening the US forces, partners and interests in the region."

He put the number of weapons fired by Iran at more than 500 ballistic missiles and more than 2,000 drones -- a major air defence challenge.

Experts have raised concerns about stocks of US and allies' air defence interceptors, but both Caine and Hegseth indicated that American forces have enough munitions.

"We have sufficient precision munitions for the task at hand, both on the offence and defence," said Caine, while Hegseth said the difference between "their ability to shoot versus our ability to defend" is "wider and wider every day."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)