Indian-Origin Man, 28, Shot Dead In Canada's Burnaby, Cops Suspect Gang War

Police in Canada's Burnaby have said the targeted killing of a 28-year-old Indian-origin man on Thursday could have been the result of a gang war. The victim has been identified as Dilraj Singh Gill, a resident of Vancouver, and the cops have said "Gill was known to police."

"On January 22, 2026, just before 5:30 p.m., Burnaby RCMP frontline officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 3700 block of Canada Way. When police arrived on scene, they located a male victim. Despite life-saving efforts, the man did not survive.

Shortly after, officers located a vehicle on fire in the 5000 block of Buxton Street. Investigators worked to determine whether there may be any links to the shooting," police in Burnaby, British Columbia, said in a statement.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now probing the killing. "Mr. Gill was known to police, and the shooting appears to have a nexus to the BC Gang conflict," the statement said.

"Investigators have confirmed that the vehicle located burning in the 5000 block of Buxton Street is connected to the homicide and police are actively working to collect more information about the vehicle. Homicide investigators are working closely with the Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to collect evidence and advance the investigation," the statement quoted Sergeant Freda Fong as saying.

"A shooting, especially in a public place is extremely troubling, not only for the police but for the entire community. Information from witnesses and those in the area will be crucial in ensuring this investigation advances and to hold those responsible, accountable." The investigators are looking for witnesses or dashcam recordings from the area to identify suspects.