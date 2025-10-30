Indian-Origin Man Opposed Stranger Urinating On His Car In Canada, Gets Killed

An Indian-origin businessman in Canada was attacked by a stranger in an unprovoked incident after the former found him urinating on his car. The assault took place in Edmonton on October 19.

Arvi Singh Sagoo, 55, was returning to the car with his girlfriend after dinner when they found the stranger urinating on the car. After that, the situation took a violent turn.

Sagoo asked the stranger, "Hey, what are you doing?", to which the man responded by saying, "Whatever I want." He then walked up to Sagoo and punched him in the head. He fell to the ground after the attack, after which his girlfriend called 911, Sagoo's brother told Global News. When the paramedics arrived, Arvi was already unconscious. Although he was taken to the hospital and placed on life support, he died five days later.

The accused has been identified as Kyle Papin and has been arrested by the Edmonton Police and charged with aggravated assault.

Vincent Ram, a close friend of Sagoo, launched a fundraiser to support his children and to cover funeral costs and living expenses.

"This fundraiser aims to support a very kind and loving father who is facing death and ensuring that his two children have the necessary resources and support during this challenging time," the message reads.

