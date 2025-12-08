Drunk Indian-Origin Man Rams SUV With Tesla At 240 Kmph In California, Woman Killed

An Indian-origin man has been charged with second-degree murder and other felony charges after his car crashed into another vehicle in San Ramon in California, leaving that driver dead. According to NBC News, Badal Dholaria was allegedly drunk when the accident took place on Saturday (November 29). Citing police report, the outlet further said that the 28-year-old was driving a Tesla Model 3 that had been speeding in excess of 150 mph (240 kmph) before it crashed into a Ford Bronco, an SUV. Alix Mari Sparks, a 41-year-old woman passenger in the SUV, was killed.

"Dholaria's reckless disregard for public safety led to his vehicle striking the rear passenger side of the victim's Ford Bronco," San Ramon Police said in a statement.

Dholaria is in custody and being held at Martinez Detention Facility. His bail has been set at $1.2 million.

"I want to be clear: every DUI-related incident represents a choice - a choice that can kill," NBC News quoted Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton as saying in a statement. "If you're impaired, don't drive. Every time you get behind the wheel under the influence, you're gambling with lives. Whether it's alcohol, marijuana, prescription medications, or illegal drugs, any substance that impairs your ability to operate a vehicle safely makes you a danger on our roads."

Dholaria has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The accident took place at approximately 3.30 pm (local time). A 40-year-old man who was driving Ford Bronco was injured and treated at the hospital on the same day. His name has not been released.