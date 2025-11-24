Advertisement

Toronto Police Arrest Indian-Origin Man On Canada's Most Wanted List

Toronto police have arrested an Indian-origin man on "Canada's 25 most wanted list" with firearms and ammunition, police said.

Ottawa:

Nicholas Singh, 24, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for Breach of Parole, was arrested on Friday, a statement issued by the Toronto Police said.  Singh was arrested with a firearm, an extended magazine, and ammunition, it added.

The police say that officials were attending the Bathurst Street and Dupont Street area when they located Singh in a vehicle.

He was arrested without any incident, it added.  Singh was serving a five-year, five-month and 10-day sentence for discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent, armed robbery and possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order when he breached his parole,” City News reported.

