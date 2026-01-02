Canada Seeks Air India Response After Pilot Detained Over Liquor Smell

Canadian aviation authorities have asked Air India to take corrective steps and submit its response by January 26 after one of the airline's pilots was detained at Vancouver airport for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol before operating a flight to Delhi.

In a letter dated December 24, 2025, Transport Canada informed senior Air India officials that two breathalyser tests conducted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed the pilot was “unfit for duty”. The incident, which occurred on December 23, led to a delay in the Delhi-bound flight.

Transport Canada said the matter amounted to a violation of Canadian Aviation Regulations (CARs) and added, "It is likely that enforcement action will be pursued by the RCMP, and by Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA)."

The incident took place just ahead of Christmas, when the pilot was scheduled to operate flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi.

Air India, however, in its statement, said that the pilot was detained after the Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding his "fitness for duty".

"Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot's fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry. In accordance with safety protocols, an alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight, resulting in the delay," the airline said.

It added, "Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of the enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations. Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India's highest priority at all times."