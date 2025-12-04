Video: US Air Force F-16 Jet Bursts Into Flames During Training In California

A US Air Force Thunderbird F-16C Fighting Falcon has crashed during a training mission in the Southern California desert. The pilot survived the crash by ejecting safely, according to a statement by the US Air Force.

The brief statement from the Air Force did not provide details on the circumstances of the crash but said it is under investigation, and further information will be released by the 57th Wing Public Affairs Office.

A video of the crash was shared widely on social media, showing the pilot making a timely ejection while the fighter jet drifted slowly toward the ground. The plane burst into flames after coming into contact with the ground.

According to the US Air Force, the crash happened around 10:45 am on Wednesday during a training mission "over controlled airspace in California".

The jet was assigned to the Air Force's elite demonstration team based at Nellis Air Force Base, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The pilot received "non-life-threatening" injuries during ejection and is being treated at a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

In a statement, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said it responded to the "aircraft emergency" near Trona, an unincorporated community in the Mojave Desert about 180 miles (290 kilometres) north of Los Angeles.

Formed in 1953, the Thunderbirds practise seasonally out of Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas. They perform their famous tight formations at air shows and train to fly within inches of each other.