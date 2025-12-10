Man Drowns While Keeping 7-Year-Old Son Afloat After Kayak Capsizes In California

A tragic incident occurred at Lake Perris State Recreation Area in California, where a 54-year-old man sacrificed his life to save his seven-year-old son after their kayak capsized, the New York Post reported.

The incident, which occurred on December 6 at around 4:13 pm (local time) near Moreno Beach, has shocked the friends and family. As per the authorities, neither the man, identified as Hadi Manafi, nor his son was wearing a life jacket, despite state law requiring children 12 and under to wear them on moving recreational vessels.

Witnesses reported hearing screams and seeing the pair in distress, prompting a swift response from California State Park peace officers. "State Park peace officers quickly arrived on scene via patrol vessel and immediately recovered the man, who was unconscious and partially submerged," the department added.

Manafi heroically kept his son afloat until rescue personnel arrived, but unfortunately, he was unconscious and partially submerged when pulled from the water. The officers performed CPR for approximately 45 minutes, but Manafi was pronounced dead at Riverside University Health System.

The 7-year-old son was hospitalised for evaluation and is expected to recover. The California Department of Parks and Recreation has expressed condolences to the family. The department also emphasised the importance of wearing life jackets while recreating near or on the water.

The incident is under investigation by California State Parks law enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner's Office.

"State Parks urges all visitors to wear a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket at all times while recreating near or on the water. California law requires children 12 and under to wear a life jacket on a moving recreational vessel of any length," the department said.