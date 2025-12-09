10-Year-Old Kidnapped Syrian Boy Found Alive After Being Buried Under Rocks

Rescuers in Turkey's Hatay province discovered a missing 10-year-old Syrian boy buried under rubble on December 7. According to a report by Metro, Amir Alcedduh had been reported missing for two days and was found near a dam in Reyhanli. The boy was abducted, beaten, and buried alive under heavy rocks, but fortunately, rescuers heard his cries and were able to uncover him.

On December 5, Amir went missing after leaving his primary school, prompting his family to file a missing person report when they were unable to locate him. In response, police in Reyhanli launched a large-scale search operation, reviewing security footage from across the district to track his movements.

Authorities reportedly analysed footage from over 200 surveillance cameras before finally spotting Amir in a vehicle headed toward the Reyhanli Dam.

A volunteer searcher, Ramazan Albayrak, was sweeping a rubbish-strewn area near the dam when he heard a strange sound, initially thinking it was a crow. He soon realised the faint sound was a child's voice coming from beneath a pile of stones. Ramazan then spotted what appeared to be a small body buried under the rubble, prompting him to urgently begin removing the rocks.

Video footage of the moment shows rescuers shouting for an ambulance as young Amir is found lying beneath the stones.

Hatay Reyhanlı'da 2 gündür kayıp olarak aranan 10 yaşındaki Amir Alcedduh, baraj kıyısındaki kayaların altında yaralı halde bulundu.



📌 Küçük çocuğun, kendisini kurtaran ekiplere “Dayım okul çıkışı beni kaçırıp dövdü” demesi üzerine dayı M.E. gözaltına alındı. pic.twitter.com/OOhW5AlRiQ — Onedio (@onedio) December 7, 2025

After being pulled from the rubble, Amir was taken to the hospital with what emergency responders described as a head injury. Doctors confirmed he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, with no immediate threat to his life.

Amir's father, Muhammed El Cedduh, told local media: "My son suffered under those stones for days. I want the cruel person who did this to my son to receive the harshest punishment possible. May God protect us all."

Meanwhile, a man has reportedly been arrested in connection with the incident, though he has denied any involvement and rejected the allegations against him.