How To Outsmart Your Brain For Weight Loss? Nutritionist Shares The Dopamine Hack To Achieve Your Goals

When it comes to weight loss, the scale often becomes the ultimate judge of success. Relying solely on numbers can be misleading and demotivating. Real progress is shaped by the brain, specifically by dopamine, the chemical that drives motivation and consistency. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija explains how understanding this brain-behaviour connection can help create a more effective and sustainable weight loss approach. On Instagram, she wrote, "Most weight-loss plans fail because they rely on delayed rewards. The human brain evolved to repeat behaviours that give frequent dopamine feedback — not distant outcomes like scale weight."

According to Pooja Makhija, weight loss is not just a body problem; it is also a brain prediction from you. Most people rely on the scale to stay motivated, but your brain doesn't wait or rely on results. It relies on or runs on dopamine, which comes from progress. She suggests a hack that can change everything.

Pooja Makhija says, "Stop rewarding weight loss and start rewarding behaviours. Each tick of a behavioural action that you are committing to is sending the signals to the brain that this is working." Quoting a study published in Behaviour Research and Therapy, she adds that "people who tracked their progress had greater dopamine engagement, better behavioural adherence and habit forming, and significantly longer-term better weight loss."

What Is Dopamine?

Dopamine is a chemical messenger in the brain, known as a neurotransmitter, that plays a crucial role in motivation, reward, and pleasure. It helps the brain communicate signals that influence how we feel and act. Rather than being just a “feel-good” chemical, dopamine is deeply involved in driving behaviour and encouraging us to take action.

One of dopamine's key functions is motivation. It is released when we anticipate or experience something rewarding, pushing us to repeat behaviours that feel beneficial. This is why achieving a goal, completing a task, or even noticing small progress can feel satisfying. It is the brain reinforcing actions it wants us to continue.

The brain always commits to what it can measure daily, not what it hopes for monthly. This year, you can crush your weight loss goals; you just need a better brain strategy.

