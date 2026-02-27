GLP-1 Drugs And Muscle Loss: Doctor Warns Of Hidden Side Effects Of Weight Loss Drugs

Weight loss drugs such as GLP-1 medications are gaining popularity for their rapid results. These medications, originally designed for diabetes, have been shown to curb appetite and aid weight loss. While they are effective for shedding pounds, there are concerns about potential risks and long-term effects. They can also lead to muscle loss, a concern highlighted by Dr Saurabh Sethi.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are changing how we approach weight loss. But here's the question most people aren't asking: Are you preserving lean muscle and metabolic health while losing weight?"

GLP-1 medications reduce appetite and help people lose weight, but long-term success depends on what you do alongside them. "Up to 30-40% of weight lost can come from muscle if you're not careful," the doctor shares. This high percentage of muscle loss can lead to sarcopenia or increased frailty, particularly in older adults.

Here's what you can do to counter muscle loss:

1. Strength Training

Lifting weights two to three times a week is an effective strategy to counter muscle loss. Resistance training at this frequency provides a sufficient stimulus to maintain or even build muscle mass. Target all major muscle groups with 8–12 repetitions per set. Use a weight that feels challenging but not impossible, and gradually increase the weight or resistance as you get stronger to continue challenging the muscles.

2. Adequate Protein Intake

The doctor recommends consuming 1.2–1.6 g of protein per kg of body weight per day. As muscle protein synthesis becomes less efficient with age, higher protein intake and specific consumption patterns are required to maintain muscle mass. Instead of eating a small amount of protein at breakfast and a large amount at dinner, distribute your intake evenly across three to four meals.

"Protect lean mass while losing fat individual needs vary. Talk with your doctor about what's right for you," Dr Saurabh Sethi concludes.

