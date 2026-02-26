8 Tips To Increase GLP-1 Hormone Levels Naturally

GLP-1 drugs have become a popular option for weight loss. Originally developed for diabetes management, these medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, are now being used as a primary treatment for obesity. GLP-1 drugs belong to a class of medications that mimic the action of glucagon-like peptide-1, a hormone in the body that plays a crucial role in regulating blood sugar levels, insulin secretion, and appetite control. While GLP-1 medications are widely prescribed, certain diet and lifestyle changes can also help stimulate the release of GLP-1. Before outlining some effective tips, it's important to understand how GLP-1 works.

Understanding the GLP-1 hormone

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is a hormone secreted after eating to stimulate insulin release and suppress glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar, helping to lower blood sugar. GLP-1 also helps slow down digestion, which promotes a feeling of fullness and suppresses appetite.

GLP-1 is typically released when food enters the small intestine. It tells the pancreas to release insulin (to lower blood sugar) and tells the brain to feel full. It significantly slows gastric emptying, meaning food stays in your stomach longer, making you feel satisfied for hours. As a result, it helps reduce overall calories and supports weight loss.

Tips to stimulate the production of GLP-1 hormone

1. Add soluble fibre to the diet

When gut bacteria ferment soluble fibre, they produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which directly signal GLP-1 release. Foods rich in soluble fibre include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes. Aim for a variety of fibre sources to maximise benefits.

2. Focus on lean protein intake

Consuming protein, especially from sources like fish, poultry, eggs, and plant-based proteins like lentils, beans, and tofu, can stimulate GLP-1 production and promote satiety.

3. Do not ignore healthy fats

Monounsaturated and Omega-3 fatty acids are more effective at stimulating GLP-1 than saturated fats. Focus on extra virgin olive oil, avocados, nuts (walnuts, almonds), and fatty fish. Including these in your diet can support overall health as well.

4. Exercise regularly

Engaging in regular exercise, particularly a combination of aerobic and resistance training, can enhance GLP-1 secretion. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week.

5. Manage stress

Chronic stress can negatively impact hormone production. Techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or spending time in nature can help reduce stress and support hormone health.

6. Add probiotics to diet

A healthy gut microbiome is linked to better metabolic function and hormonal balance. GLP-1 is one of the hormones that is mainly produced in the gut. Adding probiotics to your diet can help maintain gut health, promoting overall hormonal balance.

7. Prioritise sleep

Chronic sleep deprivation can disrupt hormonal balance, including GLP-1 levels, leading to increased hunger and sugar cravings. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.

8. Limit processed sugar and refined carbs

Reducing intake of high-sugar and refined carbohydrate foods can improve insulin sensitivity and may help in the natural regulation of GLP-1 levels.

Incorporating these tips into your lifestyle may help naturally stimulate GLP-1 production and contribute to overall health. However, if you are a diabetic, seek medical help to manage blood sugar levels effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.