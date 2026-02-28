Dubai International Airport, World's Busiest, Shuts Down Amid Iran Strikes

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest international hub, has suspended all flight operations indefinitely following a wave of Iranian missile strikes across Gulf Arab states on Saturday.

The dramatic shutdown at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) was announced by Dubai Airports authorities, who cited the need to prioritise safety amid escalating regional hostilities.

"Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights.

"We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation," the statement read.

Videos from inside the airport show thousands of passengers stranded.

The closure comes amid a sharp escalation in the Middle East conflict, triggered by joint US and Israeli military strikes on Iranian targets earlier in the day. Iran responded with retaliatory ballistic missile barrages aimed at US military installations and allied sites across the Gulf region.

Explosions reverberated through several Gulf capitals, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Manama.

In the United Arab Emirates, air defence systems intercepted multiple incoming missiles, though falling debris claimed at least one civilian life in Abu Dhabi, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Witnesses in Dubai reported hearing powerful blasts that rattled windows, with some describing missiles visible streaking across the night sky. The attacks targeted locations hosting American forces, such as Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar-the largest US military facility in the region and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain's Juffair area, where smoke plumes were observed rising from the vicinity.

Qatar's defence authorities reported successfully repelling several projectiles, with one interceptor visibly neutralising a missile in a burst of smoke. In Kuwait, an Iranian strike inflicted notable damage to a runway at Ali Al Salem Air Base, which accommodates Italian air force personnel involved in regional surveillance missions. Italian officials confirmed that their service members sheltered safely in bunkers during the incident.

Saudi Arabia denounced the strikes as "brutal Iranian aggression," with residents in Riyadh recounting multiple detonations that shattered the usual calm of the capital.

The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the assault as a "blatant" and "dangerous escalation," asserting that its defences performed effectively in neutralising threats while reserving the right to proportionate retaliation.

Gulf monarchies, long-standing US partners with extensive American military footprints, found themselves unexpectedly drawn into the crossfire. The sudden halt to operations at DXB -- normally handling hundreds of thousands of passengers daily and serving as a critical global transit point -- has triggered widespread disruptions.

Major carriers like Emirates have temporarily grounded flights to and from Dubai, urging travellers to monitor updates via airline channels rather than heading to the terminals.

Regional airspace closures in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and beyond have compounded the chaos, diverting or cancelling routes across Europe, Asia, and Africa.