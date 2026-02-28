Flightradar24 Crashes As Users Track Flights Amid US, Israel Strikes On Iran

Several users received error messages while attempting to log in to the flight-tracking service Flightradar24 on Saturday. Flightradar24 said visitor numbers on its website had skyrocketed over the past few hours as Israel and the US conducted joint attacks on Iran, plunging the Middle East into a new conflict.

"We are aware that many users are still experiencing site availability issues. This is due to an unprecedented volume of traffic requests. Our engineers are working hard to resolve the issue. We appreciate your patience," wrote Flightradar24 on an X post.

Major global airlines suspended flights across the Middle East following the strikes. Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan closed their airspace following the attacks, and a map of the region on Flightradar24 showed airplanes avoiding these areas. Several Qatar Airways flights departed on Saturday morning, circled over Kuwait or Saudi Arabia before returning to Qatari airspace, and were circling off Doha.

The world's busiest international hub, the Dubai International Airport, also suspended all flight operations indefinitely following a wave of Iranian missile strikes across Gulf Arab states.

The US and Israel on Saturday launched a major attack on targets across Iran, as US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to "take over your government".

Iran said it will "respond decisively" after the strikes despite talks underway on Tehran's nuclear programme.