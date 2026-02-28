Indian Nationals Take Shelter Inside Israeli Bunkers Amid Iran Missile Threat

Indian nationals have taken shelter in underground bunkers in Israel as the conflict between Israel and Iran escalates, with air-raid sirens sounding across Israeli cities and reports of missile exchanges.

Videos have surfaced showing families huddled in shelters amid the alerts. Street scenes in Tel Aviv and other areas capture residents rushing for cover as sirens wail, followed by the distant sounds of intercepts or impacts.

The Indian workers, many of whom migrated to Israel for construction and other jobs to support families back home, now face the direct effects of the fighting. Local accounts indicate the Gujarati community in Israel remains unharmed so far, but the fear is palpable as the situation develops.

The escalation follows Israel's announcement on Saturday that its forces, in coordination with the United States, struck multiple sites in Tehran where senior Iranian officials had gathered.

The Israeli military stated, "The attack this morning was carried out simultaneously at several sites in Tehran, where senior officials in Iran's political-security echelon had gathered."

It added that assessments of the results were underway and that it was prepared for the campaign to extend to other areas.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that the strikes targeted Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian. A journalist on air mentioned that Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Khamenei and former defence minister, was also among those targeted.

An Israeli security source, speaking anonymously, described the opening strikes as aimed at "high-profile" figures involved in plans against Israel.Iran has launched retaliatory missile attacks towards Israel, triggering nationwide alerts and prompting Israeli authorities to close schools, ban public gatherings, and move some hospital patients underground.

India said it was "deeply concerned" over the situation in Iran and the Gulf region and urged restraint.



