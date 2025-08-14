Protein-Based Toothpaste Made From Hair Could Repair Tooth Enamel, Say Researchers

Researchers have developed a toothpaste made from keratin, a protein found in hair, skin and wool, which aims to repair and restore tooth enamel. The research comes amid growing global concerns over tooth erosion worldwide, mostly caused by diet. Experts have said that the issue is increasing in the younger generation because acidic drinks and processed foods are becoming more popular.

The researchers at King's College London revealed that when applied to teeth, keratin interacts with minerals in saliva to form a crystal-like scaffold that mimics the structure and function of natural enamel. It would seal off nerve channels and reduce sensitivity.

As per the study published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials, the Keratin-based treatments can repair early stages of tooth decay and restore lost minerals. It can also provide long-lasting protection against sensitivity and wear.

Loss of tooth enamel is a massive issue, as it cannot regenerate like bone or hair. "Once it is lost, it's gone forever," Dr Sherif Elsharkawy, senior author and consultant in prosthodontics at King's College London, said as quoted by Interesting Engineering.

To carry out the study, the scientists extracted keratin from wool. The protein formed a crystal-like layer when they applied it to the tooth surface.

The researchers said that the layer further attracted calcium and phosphate ions and resulted in making a protective enamel-like coating, which continued to grow around the tooth.

"This technology bridges the gap between biology and dentistry, providing an eco-friendly biomaterial that mirrors natural processes," Sara Gamea, PhD researcher at King's College London and first author of the study, said as quoted.

The keratin-based toothpaste and gel could be available in various forms, including daily toothpaste for regular use to maintain oral health and professional gel to be applied in dental clinics for targeted repair and restoration.

Researchers expect keratin-based products to be available within two to three years, pending further trials and industry partnerships.

The innovation aims to revolutionise oral health by providing a sustainable, effective and eco-friendly solution for tooth decay, making advanced dental repair accessible to a broader population.