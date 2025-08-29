Weight Loss: What Hacks Actually Work

Losing weight often feels like a never-ending struggle, especially with quick fixes and fad diets flooding our social media feeds. Is there some truth to these quick fixes? From drinking water at night to tweaking your protein intake and getting better sleep, small everyday changes can have a big impact on your waistline and overall health. In this article, we discuss some practical yet effective weight loss hacks that are worth trying if you want to lose some weight.

Weight loss hacks that actually work

1. Create a sustainable calorie deficit

You may know that a calorie deficit means consuming lesser calories than you burn. But, that doesn't mean consuming worryingly little calories if you don't want to exercise daily. At the same time, reduce processed snacks, watch your portion aides and favour whole foods.

2. Increase dietary protein

Consuming enough protein help preserve your muscle and boosts satiety. As an Indian, you might not be consuming enough protein, calculate your general need and consume it accordingly. Add a good source of protein with each meal such as eggs, dal, chicken, paneer, etc.

3. Have a glass of water before meals

Make it a practice to consume a glass of water 20-30 minutes before each meal to ensure meal energy intake. Some randomised trials and review show pre-meal water can help lower short-term in take and can aid modest weight loss.

4. Try IF

Intermittent fasting can be a great way to lose weight if you are not opposed to fasting. A strict timing on meals can be hard on some people so consider before trying it. Systemic reviews have shown that IF helps in weight loss.

5. Prioritise strength training

Strength or resistance training can help prevues muscle while improving your body composition. Try practicing it 2-3 time a week with bodyweight, bands, weight, etc. along with calorie control. Meta-analysis show resistance training with calorie restriction can help reduce fat mass and preserve lean mass better than just diet alone.

6. Cut out processed foods

Start replacing processed foods for whole foods. This also include “healthy” snacks that are processed foods abundant in salt, sugar, unhealthy fats and lot more. Cohort studies have linked higher ultra-processed foods (UPFs) intake with higher energy intake, weight gain and cardiometabolic risk.

7. Focus on sleep

This is one of the easiest and low effort hacks to ensure healthy weight loss. Target for 7-9 hours of sleep and reduce screens at night. Getting less sleep is linked to higher weight gain risk according to studies. This is because sleep directly influences appetite-regulating hormones.

8. Raise NEAT

NEAT stands for Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis. Meaning, besides working out, you should encourage lifestyle changes that help you lose weight throughout the day. For example, stand more, take stairs, take walks when on a call, etc.

9. Use mindful eating

Eat without distractions, slow bites, smaller plates, pre-portion snacks.Trials show mindful-eating programs and portion-control approaches reduce intake and support weight loss or maintenance.

These simple, low-cost “hacks” can reliably support weight loss when used as part of an overall healthy routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

