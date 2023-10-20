3 Mind-Blowing Hacks to Make White Rice Weight-Loss Friendly. You Won't Believe No. 1

Weight loss diet should include all the right foods.

Are you a rice lover? We come bearing good news for you. White rice, a beloved staple in many cultures, often takes a hit when it comes to weight loss due to its high starch content. While loved by many, it often finds itself on the "avoid" list for weight-conscious individuals. But here's the truth: there are smart ways to enjoy white rice without compromising your weight loss journey. It all depends on the way you cook it! Yes, just by changing the rice cooking process, you can continue to savour your favourite rice dishes and still extra shed pounds. We can already feel you brimming with joy!

Is white rice okay for weight loss? Should you eat white rice for weight loss?

There is a reason why white rice is usually shunned in weight loss diets. Its high carbohydrate content and calorie load can seem like a hindrance when you're trying to shed those extra pounds. It is full of starch, which prevents effective weight loss. However, all hope is not lost. There are methods to make white rice a weight-loss-friendly addition to your diet.

How To Cook White Rice For Weight Loss - 3 Amazing Rice Hacks That Work

Hack 1: Coconut Oil Magic

One ingenious trick to reduce the calorie content of white rice is inspired by the research conducted by a team of scientists from the College of Chemical Sciences in Sri Lanka. They found a simple way to make starchy rice less calorie-dense - by adding coconut oil while boiling it.

Here's how you can put this trick into practice:

Add water to a pot and bring it to a boil. Add a teaspoon of coconut oil for every half-cup of rice you intend to cook. Stir the coconut oil into the water. Add the rice to the boiling water and simmer for about 40 minutes. Once cooked, refrigerate the rice for about 12 hours.

The magic happens when the amount of resistant starch in the rice increases significantly, up to ten times more than in traditionally cooked rice. This simple step decreases the number of calories your body can absorb from the rice. The cooling process is crucial, so it's recommended to cook the rice the night before and use it for lunch and dinner the following day.

Hack 2: The Parboiled Rice Solution

Another secret rice recipe for eating white rice for weight loss is parboiled rice - rice boiled partially in husk. Unlike white rice, parboiled rice goes through a unique processing method that involves soaking, steaming, and drying. This process enhances its nutritional value and transforms its texture, making it an ideal choice for those looking to lose weight. Dietitian Manpreet Kalra shares the following benefits of parboiled rice for weight loss:

It helps in improving gut health as it is an excellent prebiotic source and boosts good gut bacteria. Helps in improving insulin sensitivity as it is low in glycemic index and manages blood sugar levels. Since it is a rich source of iron and calcium, it helps in improving bone and hair health. It is a rich source of B Vitamins which helps in balancing hormones.

Hack 3: Strain the Starch

A third technique to reduce the calorie content of your rice is to cook it with extra water and strain it after boiling. This method helps remove excess starch from the rice. Here's how you can do it:

Rinse your rice thoroughly under cold water. Add it to a pot with a generous amount of boiling water. You should use about 6-10 cups of water for every cup of rice, depending on your preference. Boil the rice, uncovered, for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Taste a grain. Once it reaches your desired level of tenderness, strain the rice using a fine-mesh strainer or a colander. Rinse the rice with hot water to remove any remaining starch.

This method not only reduces the starch content but also yields fluffy, separate grains, making it a perfect choice for those who want to enjoy rice without the extra calories.

Incorporating these tricks into your rice cooking routine allows you to relish your favourite white rice for a weight-loss diet. But remember to have it in moderation because excess of anything is bad for health.