Enjoy This Healthy Chaat Guilt-Free: Nutritionist Shares Method To Prepare

Who can resist the irresistible combo of crunchy, tangy, and spicy flavours in a perfectly crafted chaat? From bustling street stalls to festive celebrations at home, this beloved snack is a delightful treat for every occasion. Traditional chaat recipes often depend on fried ingredients and rich toppings, making them a guilty pleasure for many. Now, what if you could savour the same exciting flavours without the extra calories? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared her special "chaat in a glass" recipe, offering all the deliciousness of chaat in a healthy, guilt-free version.
In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "My brother can eat five plates of greasy chaat from the streets without blinking but the minute I make something healthy at home, he is suddenly a food critic. So, this rakhi I thought let me just beat him at his own game. Chaat but my own way. No oil, no drama, just flavours and a quiet little I love you in snack form."
See the post here:
Here is the full chaat in a glass recipe:
Ingredients:
- Cooked sweet potato/ potato, cubed
- Sprouts
- Boiled black chana
- Homemade yogurt (hung for a few hours)
- Jaggery powder - to taste
- Salt - to taste
- Roasted cumin (jeera) powder - to taste
- Mint chutney (recipe below)
- Tamarind chutney (recipe below)
- Pomegranate seeds
- Fresh coriander leaves
Chutney Recipes:
- Mint Chutney: Blend a handful of mint leaves & coriander leaves, green chili, a small piece of garlic ginger, salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add water to adjust consistency.
- Tamarind Chutney: Soak 1/4 cup tamarind in warm water, extract pulp, and cook with jaggery, salt, and cumin powder on low heat for 10-15 minutes until thick.
Instructions:
1. Mix hung yogurt with jaggery powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder. Adjust to taste.
2. In a glass, layer cooked sweet potato, sprouts, black chana, and yogurt mixture.
3. Layer with mint chutney and tamarind chutney.
4. Top with pomegranate seeds, fresh coriander, and a sprinkle of salt and jeera powder.
Enjoy your nutritious and filling chaat!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world