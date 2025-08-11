Enjoy This Healthy Chaat Guilt-Free: Nutritionist Shares Method To Prepare

Who can resist the irresistible combo of crunchy, tangy, and spicy flavours in a perfectly crafted chaat? From bustling street stalls to festive celebrations at home, this beloved snack is a delightful treat for every occasion. Traditional chaat recipes often depend on fried ingredients and rich toppings, making them a guilty pleasure for many. Now, what if you could savour the same exciting flavours without the extra calories? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared her special "chaat in a glass" recipe, offering all the deliciousness of chaat in a healthy, guilt-free version.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "My brother can eat five plates of greasy chaat from the streets without blinking but the minute I make something healthy at home, he is suddenly a food critic. So, this rakhi I thought let me just beat him at his own game. Chaat but my own way. No oil, no drama, just flavours and a quiet little I love you in snack form."

See the post here:

Here is the full chaat in a glass recipe:

Ingredients:

- Cooked sweet potato/ potato, cubed

- Sprouts

- Boiled black chana

- Homemade yogurt (hung for a few hours)

- Jaggery powder - to taste

- Salt - to taste

- Roasted cumin (jeera) powder - to taste

- Mint chutney (recipe below)

- Tamarind chutney (recipe below)

- Pomegranate seeds

- Fresh coriander leaves

Chutney Recipes:

- Mint Chutney: Blend a handful of mint leaves & coriander leaves, green chili, a small piece of garlic ginger, salt, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add water to adjust consistency.

- Tamarind Chutney: Soak 1/4 cup tamarind in warm water, extract pulp, and cook with jaggery, salt, and cumin powder on low heat for 10-15 minutes until thick.

Instructions:

1. Mix hung yogurt with jaggery powder, salt, and roasted cumin powder. Adjust to taste.

2. In a glass, layer cooked sweet potato, sprouts, black chana, and yogurt mixture.

3. Layer with mint chutney and tamarind chutney.

4. Top with pomegranate seeds, fresh coriander, and a sprinkle of salt and jeera powder.

Enjoy your nutritious and filling chaat!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.