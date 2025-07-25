Okra Water & Other Easy Desi Hacks To Boost Weight Loss

Some desi hacks like drinking okra (bhindi) water may support weight loss when combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle. Okra is low in calories and rich in dietary fibre, which helps improve digestion, reduce hunger pangs, and support metabolism. When soaked overnight and consumed in the morning, okra water may help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce bloating, both of which are linked to better weight management. While it isn't a magic potion, including such hacks consistently can be a helpful, natural addition to one's weight loss journey. Read on as we share a list of desi easy hacks to boost your weight loss.

Easy desi hacks to boost your weight loss journey

1. Okra water

Soaking a few slices of bhindi overnight and drinking the slimy water in the morning is believed to stabilise blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and reduce cravings. The mucilage in okra slows down sugar absorption and keeps you feeling full longer, reducing the urge to snack unnecessarily.

2. Jeera water

Cumin is packed with antioxidants and boosts metabolism. Drinking jeera water on an empty stomach may improve digestion and reduce inflammation. It helps stimulate digestive enzymes, which support fat breakdown and absorption.

3. Methi water

Soaked methi seeds in water overnight and consumed in the morning can aid digestion, control appetite, and improve insulin sensitivity. Methi also has soluble fibre that makes you feel full for longer.

4. Ajwain water

Ajwain helps in better digestion and prevents bloating. When consumed with warm water early in the morning, it may help the body detox and rev up metabolism, leading to gradual weight loss.

5. Triphala churna at night

Triphala, an Ayurvedic mix of three fruits (amla, haritaki, and bibhitaki), acts as a gentle detox. Taking it with warm water before bedtime helps regulate bowel movements, remove toxins, and improve gut health, all of which are essential for sustainable weight loss.

6. Sabja seeds

Sabja (basil) seeds swell up in water and are rich in fibre. When consumed before meals, they create a feeling of fullness and prevent overeating. These seeds are also cooling and help reduce water retention and bloating.

7. Ginger-lemon water

This simple combo aids in digestion, boosts metabolism, and helps burn fat. Drinking warm ginger-lemon water in the morning improves bile production, reduces appetite, and may assist in flushing out toxins.

8. Curry leaves

Chewing a few fresh curry leaves or drinking curry leaf tea may help manage weight. They support liver function, lower cholesterol levels, and improve digestion, which all contribute to better fat metabolism.

9. Desi ghee in moderation

Contrary to popular belief, a small amount of pure ghee (especially cow's ghee) on roti or rice can aid digestion and support fat loss by fuelling the body with healthy fats that prevent overeating and sugar cravings.

10. Drinking warm water throughout the day

An age-old hack, sipping warm water boosts circulation, keeps the digestive system active, and helps flush out toxins. It can prevent water retention and bloating while subtly supporting weight loss.

These simple and traditional Indian remedies, when practiced consistently and paired with balanced nutrition and regular exercise, can create a natural and sustainable path to healthier weight management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.