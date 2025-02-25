Weight Loss Tips: Are You A Volume Eater? Here's How You Can Still Lose Weight

A Volume Eater is someone who enjoys eating large portions of food to feel satisfied, often prioritising the amount of food over its calorie density. Instead of consuming small, calorie-dense meals, a volume eater tends to prefer foods that take up more space on the plate while providing fewer calories. This approach can actually help with weight loss if done correctly. By focusing on nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods, volume eaters can create a sense of fullness while keeping calorie intake in check. The key is to choose foods that provide high satiety per calorie, ensuring that large portions do not lead to excessive energy intake. Read on as we share tips volume eaters can follow to lose weight.

Tips to help one lose weight as a volume eater

1. Prioritise high-water-content foods

Foods with high water content, such as cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, zucchini, soups, and leafy greens, add bulk to meals without significantly increasing calories. Water-rich foods help fill the stomach, increasing satiety while keeping calorie intake low.

2. Load up on fibre-rich vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, carrots, and bell peppers provide high fibre content, which slows digestion and prolongs the feeling of fullness. Since fibre is low in calories and adds volume to meals, including a variety of non-starchy vegetables in meals can help prevent overeating while keeping meals satisfying.

3. Use lean proteins to enhance satiety

Protein helps in controlling hunger and maintaining muscle mass while losing weight. Opt for lean sources such as chicken breast, tofu, egg whites, fish, and legumes. Protein increases fullness by reducing hunger hormones and boosting metabolism, making it an essential component of a volume eater's diet.

4. Incorporate low-calorie density carbs

Instead of calorie-dense refined grains, choose whole foods like sweet potatoes, quinoa, oats, and whole grains, which provide fibre and nutrients without excessive calories. These slow-digesting carbs help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping hunger in check for longer periods.

5. Make use of low-calorie swaps

Replace calorie-dense ingredients with lower-calorie alternatives to maintain meal volume without overloading on calories. For instance, using spiralled zucchini instead of pasta, mashed cauliflower instead of potatoes, or Greek yogurt instead of sour cream allows volume eaters to enjoy large portions while reducing calorie intake.

6. Add broth-based soups to meals

Starting a meal with a broth-based soup, such as vegetable or chicken soup, can help pre-fill the stomach with a low-calorie, high-volume option. Studies suggest that consuming soup before meals leads to reduced overall calorie intake, as the liquid contributes to fullness with minimal energy consumption.

7. Be mindful of liquid calories

While volume eaters thrive on eating large portions, they should avoid consuming excess liquid calories from sugary drinks, sodas, alcohol, and even calorie-dense smoothies. These beverages do not provide satiety, leading to increased calorie intake without reducing hunger. Instead, opt for water, herbal teas, or low-calorie flavored drinks to stay hydrated without unwanted calories.

By applying these strategies, a volume eater can successfully lose weight while still enjoying large, satisfying meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.