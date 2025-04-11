Volume Eater? 10 Low-Calorie Snacks To Curb The Munch

A volume eater is someone who feels more satisfied by eating larger portions of food, even if those foods are low in calories. Instead of focusing solely on calorie-dense meals, volume eaters tend to prefer foods that offer bulk and satiety without packing in too many calories. This approach can actually be helpful for those trying to manage their weight or maintain a healthy diet, as it allows them to enjoy the physical and psychological satisfaction of eating more food while still keeping calorie intake in check. Read on to find out the best low-calorie snacks for volume eaters.

Low-calorie snacks perfect for volume eaters to help curb munching cravings

1. Air-popped popcorn

With only about 30 calories per cup, air-popped popcorn is a volume eater's dream. It's light, crunchy, and you can enjoy a big bowl without guilt. Just avoid butter or too much salt—try seasoning it with herbs, a sprinkle of nutritional yeast, or chilli powder for flavour without extra calories.

2. Cucumber slices with hummus

Cucumbers are made up of over 95% water and are extremely low in calories. Pair them with a small dollop of hummus to add a creamy, savoury element while still keeping the calorie count low and fibre intake high.

3. Zucchini chips

Thinly sliced zucchini baked or air-fried with a bit of olive oil spray and seasoning makes a crunchy, satisfying snack. They're low in calories and full of fibre and antioxidants, perfect for volume eaters craving something crispy.

4. Watermelon cubes

Watermelon is refreshing, naturally sweet, and mostly water—making it super low in calories (about 46 calories per cup). You can eat a generous portion and feel full thanks to its high volume and hydrating properties.

5. Steamed edamame

Edamame provides a good balance of plant-based protein and fibre with relatively low calories. A cup of steamed edamame can be very filling and curbs cravings, especially salty ones, while helping with muscle maintenance.

6. Carrot and celery sticks

These crunchy veggies are perfect for munching and take time to chew, which helps slow down eating and improve satisfaction. They're low in calories but rich in fibre, and pair well with salsa, guacamole, or low-fat yogurt dip.

7. Shirataki noodles

These translucent noodles are extremely low in calories and carbohydrates. A full serving can provide the bulk of a noodle bowl without the calories, making them perfect for satisfying savoury cravings in large portions.

8. Chia seed pudding

When soaked, chia seeds expand and create a pudding-like texture that's both filling and low-calorie when made with unsweetened almond milk and a natural sweetener. The fibre in chia helps with satiety and supports digestion.

9. Roasted seaweed snacks

These come in thin, crispy sheets and are low in calories but full of flavour and minerals like iodine. They're ideal for salty cravings and you can enjoy a bunch without going overboard on calories.

10. Frozen grapes or berries

Freezing grapes or berries intensifies their flavour and adds a fun texture. A cup of frozen grapes has around 60-70 calories, and the cold, chewy texture makes them feel more satisfying as a sweet snack substitute.

These snacks can help you lose weight even as a volume eater.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.