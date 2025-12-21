Cinnamon, or ceylon cinnamon (cinnamomum verum), originated on the Sri Lankan island of Ceylon. This species of tree is native to the tropical regions of South Asia and has been cultivated for centuries for its rich aroma and wide-ranging uses. Today, it is widely recognised for its health benefits and is a popular spice in kitchens worldwide. There are four types of cinnamon, namely, ceylon cinnamon, a common type found in supermarkets, with a stronger flavour and higher coumarin content, which can be harmful in large amounts.

The third type of cinnamon is known as saigon cinnamon, known for its intense flavour and aroma, which is why it is used in baking and cooking. The last type of cinnamon is known as the 'korintje cinnamon', which is commonly used in the United States and has a sweet and mild flavour, making it popular for desserts. These types vary in flavour, aroma, and health benefits, making them suitable for different culinary uses. But when it comes to preparing cinnamon water, just a couple of minutes in hot water can release the rich aroma and distinct flavour into the drink.

Cinnamon water can be consumed on an empty stomach and has been studied for its potential health benefits. There are journal studies from India and abroad that suggest improvements in cholesterol, blood pressure, and antioxidant status, but people need to practise caution, as it should be complementary to medical therapy.

Can Consuming Cinnamon Water On An Empty Stomach Help In Managing Heart Disease?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally, with India facing one of the highest burdens of heart illness. According to the World Health Organization, heart-related diseases account for over 20 million deaths annually worldwide. In India, urban lifestyles, dietary changes, and rising diabetes rates have intensified the search for simple, culturally rooted interventions. Cinnamon (cinnamomum spp.), or as it is popularly known locally, dalchini, has long been used in Ayurveda for digestion and metabolism. Today, cinnamon water consumed on an empty stomach is being promoted as a natural aid for heart health. But what does the evidence from peer-reviewed, globally recognised journals and Indian studies reveal?

How Cinnamon Water Helps Improve Heart Health

A 2025 systematic review published in the Journal of Health, Population and Nutrition assessed the role of cinnamon supplementation on heart health. Researchers concluded that cinnamon may modestly reduce heart markers such as total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol), and triglycerides, while improving HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol). Here is how heart disease signalling areas can be lowered through cinnamon water consumption:

Cholesterol reduction : Cinnamon is linked to lower LDL and triglycerides (a type of fat found in blood).

: Cinnamon is linked to lower LDL and triglycerides (a type of fat found in blood). Blood pressure effects : Some trials reported mild reductions in systolic blood pressure (the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats and pumps blood).

: Some trials reported mild reductions in systolic blood pressure (the pressure in the arteries when the heart beats and pumps blood). Antioxidant activity : Cinnamon compounds may reduce oxidative stress (an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body, a driver of heart disease).

: Cinnamon compounds may reduce oxidative stress (an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body, a driver of heart disease). Limitations: Evidence remains inconsistent; dosage and preparation methods differ. This is important to understand, as the type of cinnamon differs, and how it is prepared matters a great deal when people are looking for effective health-boosting natural remedies.

Role Of Ceylon Cinnamon Extract

A study performed this year examined how ceylon cinnamon is extracted in adults. The study found significant improvements in lipid profiles (a lipid profile test is a blood test that measures the levels of fats in your blood, including cholesterol and triglycerides) and glucose regulation, both critical for heart disease risk management. Here is how, in this study, ceylon cinnamon extract boosted heart health:

Improved lipid profile : reduction in LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides (fat in the bloodstream).

: reduction in LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and triglycerides (fat in the bloodstream). Blood sugar regulation : Enhanced insulin sensitivity, lowering heart disease risk.

: Enhanced insulin sensitivity, lowering heart disease risk. Safety profile: No major adverse effects reported at controlled doses.

Risks And Precautions For Cinnamon Water

Avoid excessive consumption : While cinnamon water is widely consumed in India, people need to be cautious against excessive intake due to coumarin content, which can harm the liver.

: While cinnamon water is widely consumed in India, people need to be cautious against excessive intake due to coumarin content, which can harm the liver. Safe dosage : Half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder or one small stick boiled in water daily.

: Half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder or one small stick boiled in water daily. Drug interactions : May interfere with anticoagulants (blood thinners) and diabetes medications.

: May interfere with anticoagulants (blood thinners) and diabetes medications. Pregnancy caution : Not recommended without medical advice.

: Not recommended without medical advice. Complementary role: Should be used alongside, not instead of, prescribed therapies.

Cinnamon water on an empty stomach is a culturally rooted practice in India and supported by emerging scientific evidence. There are several studies that highlight potential benefits in cholesterol management, antioxidant status, and blood pressure regulation. However, people need to understand that cinnamon water is not a cure and should be integrated cautiously into a broader lifestyle plan under medical supervision. For India, where heart disease is a growing epidemic, such low-cost interventions may offer supportive value but only when combined with evidence-based medical care.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.