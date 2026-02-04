"Will Never Write Code By Hand Again": How Anthropic's New AI Tool Is Rattling The Tech Community

Anthropic's new AI automation tool has sent shockwaves through the global tech industry, sparking fears of a "SaaSpocalypse" and causing a significant sell-off in tech stocks. The tool, designed to automate tasks across legal, sales, marketing, and data analysis, has raised concerns that AI might replace core software and outsourcing business models, rather than just supporting them. Indian IT giants like Infosys, Wipro, and TCS are particularly vulnerable, with their stocks taking a hit in the wake of the announcement. Analysts warn that AI could disrupt the software industry, replacing large parts of it and triggering a major shift in the global tech landscape.

How are techies reacting?

Techies and industry leaders are reacting with a mix of wonder, disorientation, and concern to Anthropic's latest AI tools. While some see AI as a game-changer, automating repetitive tasks and freeing up time for more complex problems, other techies lament that a skill once central to their identity has suddenly become free.

Many tech experts and investors are alarmed because Cowork can perform tasks that previously required specialised software like Salesforce, ServiceNow, or DocuSign. The development has also sparked a viral commentary about the end of handwritten code while igniting serious debate about what the future of engineering will look like.

"It's a Weird Time"

Aditya Agarwal, Silicon Valley veteran and former Director of Product Engineering at Meta, declared that the era of manual coding is effectively over due to rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. Following intensive coding sessions with Anthropic's AI model, Claude, Agarwal noted that "we will never ever write code by hand again," describing the skill he mastered over decades as having become a "free and abundant commodity."

"I spent a lot of time over the weekend writing code with Claude. And it was very clear that we will never ever write code by hand again. It doesn't make any sense to do so. Something I was very good at is now free and abundant. I am happy...but disoriented," Agarwal, now a general partner at South Park Commons, wrote on X.

Something I was very good at is… — Aditya Agarwal (@adityaag) February 3, 2026

His unease struck a chord with developers worldwide, signaling both enthusiasm and existential unease about the future of coding.

"Decrease in Mastery"

Anthropic's own researchers shared findings on X that coding with AI can lead to a "decrease in mastery," particularly for junior developers who may struggle with debugging and conceptual understanding when relying too heavily on the tool.

I'm very happy that people run more of these experiments, but I'm so surprised about the results.



Maybe it's the research vs. SWE setting, but research sprints that would have taken me at least 2 weeks during my PhD, I can now do in a weekend with AI. https://t.co/A38Co8OhoP — Marius Hobbhahn (@MariusHobbhahn) February 2, 2026

Discussions on Reddit and other forums also highlighted concerns about quality, maintainability, and skill erosion, with some arguing that relying too heavily on AI can weaken developers' deeper understanding of complex systems.



