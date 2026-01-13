Meta Engineer Calls Job Applications 'Dumbest Thing Ever', Here's What He Did Instead

A software engineer at Meta, Marmik Patel, has sparked conversation online after sharing his struggles with the traditional job application process. Patel, who lives in San Francisco, called applying to jobs "the dumbest thing" after submitting 670 applications and messaging over 1,000 recruiters, without any success.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Patel explained how he changed his strategy. Instead of continuing with mass applications, he focused on building products, creating content, and networking in person in tech hubs like San Francisco and New York City. This shift, he said, helped turn things around.

"Between January and May, 83 recruiters messaged me," he shared, adding that he heard from major AI labs, Y Combinator startups, and unicorn companies. Patel believes that today's job market heavily favors a small percentage of candidates, making it crucial to stand out in non-traditional ways.

applying to jobs is the dumbest shit you can ever do.



i learned the hard way. dmed a 1000 recruiters/engineers. did 670 apps. didn't get me anything.



cause its not equally distributed: the top 10% of people take 90% of the jobs.



— Marmik Patel (@Marmik_Patel19) January 12, 2026

He concluded by saying, "It's a winner-takes-all world. You have no choice but to become the winner."

The post by Meta engineer Marmik Patel has garnered over 2 lakh views, drawing attention from job seekers and entrepreneurs alike. Many users resonated with his critique of the traditional job application process. "It's right, help yourself first before applying to help others," wrote one user, highlighting the importance of self-growth and initiative. Another pointed out that the same principle applies to product building: "You can cold email 1000 users or build something people actually talk about. One takes forever, the other compounds."

Others chimed in with practical advice for standing out in today's competitive landscape. One comment laid out a four-step path: "1. Acquire skill, 2. Stack your skills, 3. Teach what you learn in public, 4. You made it." Several users agreed that building a personal brand and sharing your journey online can be more effective than traditional methods, reflecting a shift toward visibility, value creation, and community engagement as keys to career success.