SBI Begins Online Registration For 116 Specialist Posts In 2026 Intake

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the Specialist Cadre Officer positions. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. A total of 116 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. The last date for submitting applications is March 15, 2026. Eligibility, selection process, and other important information are provided below.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Vice President: 12 positions

Deputy Manager (IS Audit): 43 positions

Deputy Manager (CA): 61 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for these positions can check the detailed notification for educational qualifications and other eligibility requirements.

click her for direct link

Selection Process

The selection process will include an interview. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order based solely on the marks obtained in the interview. If more than one candidate achieves the same cut-off marks, they will be ranked according to merit in descending order of age.

Read full notification here

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category will be required to pay Rs 750/- as application and intimation fee, while SC/ST/PwBD category candidates will not be charged any fee. The fee must be paid through the payment gateway available online. Candidates can make payment by entering the information requested on the screen using debit card, credit card, internet banking, etc. Additional charges for online transactions, if applicable, will be borne by the candidate.