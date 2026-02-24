SBI Begins Online Registration For 116 Specialist Posts In 2026 Intake

- SBI invites applications for 116 Specialist Cadre Officer positions through sbi.co.in
- Positions include Assistant Vice President, Deputy Manager (IS Audit), and Deputy Manager (CA)
- Application deadline is March 15, 2026; detailed eligibility criteria are available in the notification
The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the Specialist Cadre Officer positions. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting SBI's official website, sbi.co.in. A total of 116 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. The last date for submitting applications is March 15, 2026. Eligibility, selection process, and other important information are provided below.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Vice President: 12 positions
- Deputy Manager (IS Audit): 43 positions
- Deputy Manager (CA): 61 positions
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for these positions can check the detailed notification for educational qualifications and other eligibility requirements.
Selection Process
The selection process will include an interview. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order based solely on the marks obtained in the interview. If more than one candidate achieves the same cut-off marks, they will be ranked according to merit in descending order of age.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category will be required to pay Rs 750/- as application and intimation fee, while SC/ST/PwBD category candidates will not be charged any fee. The fee must be paid through the payment gateway available online. Candidates can make payment by entering the information requested on the screen using debit card, credit card, internet banking, etc. Additional charges for online transactions, if applicable, will be borne by the candidate.