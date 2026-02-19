SBI Youth For India Fellowship 2026 Registration Begins, Check Eligibility

The State Bank of India Youth for India Fellowship, has opened applications for the 2026-27. This year-long fellowship invites young people who are eager to make a real difference in rural communities and learn through hands-on experience. To apply candidates can visit register.youthforindia.org

The fellowship is designed for passionate individuals from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and NRIs who want to work closely with grassroots organisations and communities. Fellows spend 13 months living and working in villages, tackling real social challenges such as education, livelihoods, health, environment, women's empowerment, and more.

Eligibility

1. The candidate must have completed a Bachelor's dearee on or before 4th October 2026

2. The candidate must be an Indian citizen, a citizen of Nepall Bhutan, an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) or NRI

3. The candidate must be between 21 and 32 vears of age on the day of commencement of the program, i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 4th August 1994 and not later than 5th October 2005

During the fellowship, participants gain deep exposure to rural life, build practical skills, and collaborate with reputed non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The application process has two stages: an initial online registration and assessment, followed by group exercises and personal interaction with the selection panel. Selected Fellows receive support including a monthly living allowance, transport and project expense stipends, language guidance, and mentoring throughout the year. On successfully completing the programme, Fellows also receive a completion certificate and a readjustment allowance.

Since its launch, the fellowship has helped thousands of young people transform their careers and outlook while impacting hundreds of villages across India.

Process for selection: