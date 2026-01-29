Advertisement

SBI CBO Recruitment 2026 Notification Released For 2,050 Posts; Applications Process Starts

SBI has announced recruitment for 2050 Circle Based Officer posts with applications open from January 29 to February 18, 2026.

SBI Circle Based Officer Recruitment 2026 Application Process Open
  • SBI announced recruitment for 2,050 Circle Based Officer posts across various circles
  • Online application starts January 29, 2026, and ends February 18, 2026, on sbi.bank.in
  • Candidates need a bachelor’s degree and 2 years banking officer experience to apply
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a new recruitment drive for Circle Based Officer (CBO) posts. This recruitment aims to fill thousands of vacancies across different circles of the bank. Interested and eligible candidates with banking experience can apply online through the official SBI website.

A total of 2,050 vacancies will be filled under this campaign. The notification was issued on January 28, 2026, while the online application process will begin on January 29, 2026, on SBI's official website, sbi.bank.in.

Interested candidates can apply online until February 18, 2026. Applications will be accepted online only, and applications submitted through any other means will not be considered.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Circle Based Officer position, candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. Candidates holding professional degrees such as engineering, medical, chartered accountancy, or cost accountancy are also eligible.

Additionally, the notification requires candidates to have at least two years of work experience as an officer in any bank.

Read official notice

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of December 31, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable for SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, and eligible ex-servicemen candidates as per government rules.

Important Dates

  • Notification Released: January 28, 2026
  • Online Application Opens: January 29, 2026
  • Application Deadline: February 18, 2026

Exam: March 2026

Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 750. SC, ST and PH or PWD category candidates are completely exempted. The fee will be paid online only.

Selection Process

The selection process for SBI Bank CBO Recruitment 2026 will consist of a written examination, interview, language test, document verification and medical examination.

How to Apply Online

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: Go to the CBO Recruitment 2026 section and click on the Apply Online link.

Step 3: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed fee and submit the application online.

Eligible candidates are advised to complete the application before the last date to avoid any last-minute hassles.

