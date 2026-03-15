Election Dates Announcement Today, Poll Panel Press Conference At 4 pm

Elections to Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry are likely to be announced this afternoon. The Election Commission of India has invited the media to a press conference at 4 pm, prompting chatter that the much-awaited announcement is on the cards.

With the announcement of the high-voltage elections in these four states and one Union Territory, the model code of conduct will come into force, meaning that no political party can now make any announcement to woo voters. Also, the Election Commission now controls the state machinery.

According to sources in the Election Commission, elections are likely to be held in a single phase in all states, except Bengal, which makes headlines for political violence in every election.

In West Bengal, the sources say, the polls may be conducted over 3-4 phases. During the 2021 Assembly polls, voting in Bengal was held over eight phases. In Assam, the elections were conducted in three phases, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry went to the polls in a single phase.

From a security perspective, Bengal is considered sensitive, and around 480 battalions of central security forces have already been sent there. The Commission has also said that the deployment of central forces will now be decided by police observers appointed by the Commission in consultation with district officials. Earlier, this responsibility was handled by the district police chief.

In Bengal, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee is eyeing a fourth consecutive term in power, while the opposition BJP is going all-out to turn the tables. The elections in Bengal are being held in the aftermath of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which became a subject of intense politicking and also reached the Supreme Court.

Down South, DMK chief MK Stalin is eyeing a second term in power. As for the opposition, AIADMK and BJP have tied up, but a big talking point in this election is actor-politician Vijay, who has entered the political arena with his party TVK.

The neighbouring Keralam is gearing up for a Left vs Congress battle. The state, known to change the ruling party every election, has already given two consecutive terms to CPM veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, and he is looking to clinch a third. The Congress is emboldened by the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but its poll efforts can succeed only if it can keep infighting in check.

The other battle this election season is being fought in Assam, the gateway to the Northeast. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is eyeing a second term in power, while the Congress is hoping for a breakthrough. The opposition, led by state Congress chief and senior party leader Gaurav Gogoi, has seen some major exits over the past couple of months, including that of former state president Bhupen Borah, and will need to keep its house to pose a major challenge to the BJP.

In Puducherry, the All India NR Congress and Chief Minister N Rangasamy are eyeing a third term in power, while the opposition DMK is pushing for change.