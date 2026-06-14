US-Iran War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said a peace deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen immediately afterward, a claim denied by Tehran.

Trump also claimed that Iran now "no longer wants a nuclear weapon" and suggested the United States will work with Iran to remove enriched uranium at an "appropriate time".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei reportedly denied that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would be signed, adding that any potential agreement would serve as a framework for further talks and not as a final agreement. Discussions on the nuclear issue would continue once a deal over the 60-day ceasefire is reached, he added.

A potential ceasefire could come in time for the funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on July 4. Farewell ceremonies will be held at Imam Khomeini's Mosalla prayer hall in Tehran, followed by funeral processions in the capital and the central city of Qom. The final funeral ceremony will be held in Mashhad on July 9, following which the late leader will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza on the same day.

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