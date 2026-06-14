Video: Israeli Air Force Strikes Hezbollah Headquarters In Beirut

The Israeli Air Force on Sunday posted a video of the exact moment the military struck a building in Beirut that it says functioned as Hezbollah headquarters.

The dramatic video, posted on X, shows the building in the Dahiyeh area of southern Beirut exploding as air forces launch a precise strike on it. Plumes of smoke cover the building as the explosion happens.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) said the strike hit an apartment in the Ghobeiry neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold known as Dahiyeh.

The video also shows that the attack happened at a time when cars were passing through the road beside the apartment. It was not immediately clear if any of the cars were hit in the strike.

According to news agency AFP, the strike caused panic in the area, with people searching for survivors as smoke and dust rose from the building and its debris covered the street.

Sharing the video, the Israeli Air Force said the building functioned as the headquarters of Hezbollah.

"The headquarters that was struck served the terrorists of the terrorist organization Hezbollah for advancing terror plots against the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon," it wrote.

The air force further said the attack was carried out after Hezbollah launched aerial attacks towards Israel on Sunday.

Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have warned that Israel would strike south Beirut should the Iran-backed Hezbollah group target northern Israeli communities, a position they say has the backing of Washington.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and IDF forces, in accordance with the directives of the political echelon," the Israeli Air Force said on Sunday.

The Israeli military earlier today said three drones, suspected to have been launched by Hezbollah, struck northern Israel in separate incidents, causing no casualties.

Hezbollah on Sunday claimed several attacks on Israeli troops who have invaded south Lebanon but did not immediately claim any attack on north Israel.