14 Killed, Dozens Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Lebanon

The massive Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed 14 more people and scores are injured. Israel says they have hit Hizbollah targets, but on the ground it's congested neighbourhoods of Beirut and civilian infrastructure in other parts of Lebanon that have been severely hit.

On Sunday, Beirut city was bombed multiple times. In Jnah, a congested neighbourhood, residential houses were targeted, killing four people including women, and 49 others were injured.

The neighbourhood is adjacent to Rafik Hariri Hospital, the biggest health facility in Beirut. Medecins sans frontieres (MSF) has condemned the attack at a civilian neighbourhood, that too in the vicinity of a major hospital.

"Around 2 pm Sunday, Israeli forces struck a densely populated residential area in Beirut, only metres from Rafik Hariri Public Hospital, where MSF is supporting with an ER doctor. A mass-casualty influx followed: people were bleeding, some carried on shoulders. In the first hour, 4 were killed and nearly 40 injured; more casualties are feared as rubble is cleared," said MSF in a statement.

Nadda, the owner of a house destroyed in the Israeli attack, says that she and her family left the neighbourhood a month ago after war started and Jnah came under attack.

Jnah has come under airstrikes several times in the past. But yesterday, it was the deadliest strike.

This morning, as the area was opened for people, a number of workers from Sudan who were living in the devastated neighbourhood were seen salvaging their belongings.

According to the Lebanese Public Health Ministry, the number of deaths in Israeli attacks has risen to over 1,465 and more than 4,400 are injured.

In the last four days, civilian killings have risen by over 100, indicating more civilian areas coming under intense

There have been overnight bombings in several areas. At Kfar, four people have been killed after a car was bombed.

At Kfar-Hatta, an entire family of five was killed when their home was targeted.

The Lebanon-Syria border crossing has also been closed since Saturday after Israel warned of air strikes at the Masnaa border crossing and ordered urgent evacuation.