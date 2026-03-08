Tomcats Down? Israel Strikes Iran's Prized American-Made Fighter Jets

The Israeli Air Force said on Sunday that it carried out strikes on facilities housing Iran's F-14 Tomcat fighter jets at an airport in Isfahan.

"In a wide-scale Air Force strike directed by Military Intelligence, facilities storing F-14 fighter jets belonging to the Iranian terror regime were attacked yesterday at the airport in Isfahan," the Israeli army said in a statement.

The operation followed earlier strikes targeting Iranian aircraft in Tehran.

"This attack joins the destruction of 16 aircraft used by the 'Quds Force' unit at the 'Mehrabad' airport in Tehran on the previous day, as part of efforts to deepen the Air Force's air superiority in Iranian skies," the statement added.

"The IDF will continue to deepen the damage to all of the Iranian terrorist regime's assets and expand air superiority throughout Iran," the military added.

Israeli forces had already targeted Iranian aircraft a day earlier at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

The military said 16 aircraft linked to the Quds Force unit were destroyed as part of a campaign to gain "aerial dominance" over Iran.

Previously, in 2025, Israel released footage showing two F-14A Tomcat jets being struck by air-to-ground munitions while parked outside reinforced aircraft shelters at Mehrabad.

Iran's American Tomcats

The F-14 Tomcat is a Cold War-era fighter aircraft built in the United States. Iran received 79 of the aircraft in 1976 when the country was still ruled by the Shah. After the 1979 Isla

The F-14 became famous after appearing in the 1986 film Top Gun, but the aircraft was gradually phased out of service by the US Navy. In 2006, the United States retired the fighter jet and replaced it with the F-18.

Iran, however, continued flying the aircraft long after they disappeared from Western militaries. Today, the Islamic Republic remains the only country still operating the twin-engine fighter. However, it is unclear how many of those jets remain airworthy.