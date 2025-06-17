Video: Israel Destroys Iran's 'Mock-up' F-14 Tomcats Jets

Israel has released footage showing the aftermath of a strike on an airfield near Tehran, claiming it destroyed two operational F-14 Tomcat fighter jets. Iran dismissed the claim, saying the destroyed aircraft were mere mock-ups.

The dramatic video, shared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), shows the twin-engine fighter jets erupting in flames after being hit by Israeli drone strikes. "These jets were intended to intercept Israeli aircraft," the IDF wrote alongside the footage on X.

RECAP of Our Recent Operations Over Tehran:



???? Strike on two F-14 fighter jets that were located at an airport in Tehran. These jets were intended to intercept Israeli aircraft.



❌ Thwarted a UAV launch attempt toward Israel.



???? Eliminated a launch cell minutes before launch… pic.twitter.com/y1gY7oBz99 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2025

The F-14 Tomcat, an iconic American fighter jet made famous by the film Top Gun, has been out of service in the US since 2006. Iran has kept a portion of its fleet flying since acquiring 80 of the jets in the 1970s during the reign of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

To this day, Iran remains the only country outside the US to have operated the F-14. Estimates suggest that about 40 to 42 Tomcats remain in Iran's inventory. Still, defence analysts cited by Defense Blog believe the aircraft destroyed in the Israeli strike were likely non-operational and had been grounded for years.

The airstrike, described by the Israeli military as part of a preemptive operation, was confirmed by IDF spokesperson Brig General Effie Defrin during a Monday press briefing.

The F-14s were a critical asset for Iran during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War. Equipped with AWG-9 radar and AIM-54 Phoenix missiles, the jets were used to intercept Iraqi bombers, defend strategic oil infrastructure, and provide early warning for other defence systems.

Despite a US arms embargo, Iran managed to keep its fleet functional through various covert means. Reports suggest Iran obtained spare parts via the Iran-Contra affair and through front companies in the early 2000s. US defence officials told the Associated Press that key components such as hydraulics, guidance systems, and ammunition drums were sought through black-market channels.

Even when unarmed, the presence of an F-14 in the skies was reportedly enough to deter Iraqi pilots from engaging.

With the ageing fleet becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, Iran has turned to Russia to modernise its air force. Tehran recently confirmed the purchase of Su-35 fighter jets from Moscow, though the exact number remains undisclosed.

The latest airstrike comes as hostilities between Israel and Iran entered their fifth day. At least 224 people have died in Iran and 13 in Israel since June 13.