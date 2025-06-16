Iran-Israel Attack LIVE Updates: The military exchanges worsened between Israel and Iran overnight on Monday as strikes hit residential areas, killing and wounding civilians, as global leaders voiced alarm over the conflict between the two warring enemies spilling into the wider Middle Eastern region, calling for de-escalation. On Sunday, Israeli strikes reportedly killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Kazem.
The number of deaths has mounted on both sides. In retaliation for Friday's preemptive attack, Iran unleashed waves of missiles at Israel over the weekend, killing 10 people, including children, and bringing the overall toll to 13 dead and 380 wounded. Iran's health ministry, meanwhile, said that at least 230 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Friday.
This follows Israel's large-scale attacks on Friday aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, sparking retaliation. The fierce exchanges of fire came amid talks between Tehran and Washington seeking to reach a deal on Iran's nuclear programme. Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which it denies. Tehran has called off the sixth round of negotiations set for Sunday in Oman, saying it would not attend talks with Washington as long as Israel kept up its attacks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday hit out at Israel, saying its attacks were an "attempt to undermine diplomacy and derail negotiations".
US President Donald Trump has urged Iran and Israel to "make a deal," but suggested they might need to "fight it out" first. But Iran said it would not negotiate a ceasefire while under attack. Israel also refused the de-escalate the situation, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying, "the issue here is not de-escalation", but stopping Iran from developing its nuclear capability.
Here Are The LIVE Updates On Israel-Iran Attacks:
Israel Iran Conflict LIVE: EU Chief Says Told Netanyahu"Negotiated" Solution On Iran Best "In Long Term"
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that diplomacy was ultimately best on Iran, but stopped short of calling for an immediate ceasefire.
Van der Leyen said that she agreed with Netanyahu in a telephone call that "Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, without any question."
"Of course I think a negotiated solution is, in the long term, the best solution," she said at a press briefing at a Group of Seven summit in Kananaskis, Canada.
Israel launched a surprise and massive military attack on Friday on Iran, which has responded with a barrage of missiles and drones on Israel. (AFP)
Israel Iran Conflict LIVE: Israel Army Warns Of New Missile Salvo From Iran
Israel's military warned Monday of a new missile salvo incoming from Iran, as AFP journalists reported loud explosions in Jerusalem and fires outside the coastal city of Haifa.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel," the army posted on Telegram, using the acronym for its official name.
It said its air defences were working to intercept the threat but advised people to "enter a protected space and remain there until further notice".
Israel Iran Conflict Updates: Donald Trump Suggests Iran, Israel Need 'To Fight It Out' To Reach Deal
US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Iran and Israel -- who are locked in an exchange of military strikes -- to "make a deal," but suggested they might need to "fight it out" first.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Iran Wants To Kill US President Donald Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday claimed that Iran's Islamic regime had pinpointed US President Donald Trump as a threat to its nuclear program and actively worked to assassinate him.
Israel Iran Conflict LIVE: Israel Attacks Iran's Weapon Production Sites
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that it has destroyed Iranian regime's weapon production sites. "Earlier today, the IDF completed a wide-scale wave of strikes on numerous weapon production sites belonging to the Quds Force, the IRGC and the Iranian military, in Tehran," it said in a post on X.
Iran-Israel Attacks LIVE: Iran Accuses Israel Of "Deliberate" Strike On Foreign Ministry Building
Iran on Sunday accused Israel of deliberately targeting a foreign ministry building in Tehran, saying the "ruthless" strike wounded several civilians.
"The criminal regime of Israel launched a deliberate and ruthless strike on one of the buildings of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs," deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a post on X alongside a video showing blown-out windows and debris littering the floors. "Several civilians were injured in the attack." (AFP)
Israel Iran Attacks LIVE: Iran Warns Of "Ddevastating Response" To Israel Attacks
A senior Iranian military official on Sunday warned of a "devastating response" to Israel attacks on the Islamic republic, adding that Israel would not be habitable as a result. "The scale of the devastating response by Iran's brave fighters will certainly encompass all parts of the occupied territories (Israel)," said Colonel Reza Sayyad, a spokesman for the armed forces.
"Leave the occupied territories because they will certainly no longer be habitable in the future," and shelters will "not guarantee security", he added in an address broadcast on state television.
Israel Attacks Iran LIVE: Iran Says Israel Strike Killed Guards Intelligence Chief
An Israeli strike on Sunday killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohammed Kazemi, along with two other officers, the official IRNA news agency reported.
"Three intelligence generals, Mohammad Kazemi, Hassan Mohaghegh and Mohsen Bagheri were assassinated and fell as martyrs," the agency said, citing a Revolutionary Guards statement.
Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE: Macron Doubts Russia Could Mediate Between Tehran, Tel Aviv
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday dismissed the suggestion that Russian President Vladimir Putin could mediate in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, citing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"I do not think that Russia, which is today engaged in a high-intensity conflict and has decided not to respect the United Nations charter for several years now, could be in any way a mediator." Macron told reporters on a trip to Greenland.
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he was "open" to the possibility after discussing it with Putin.
Iran Attacks Israel LIVE: Israeli Army Says Strikes Iran Surface-To-Surface Missile Sites
The Israeli military said early Monday that it was striking surface-to-surface missile sites in Iran, its latest move in three days of escalating conflict between the rival states.
"The IDF is currently striking surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran," Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Nadav Shoshani wrote on X. "We are operating against this threat in our skies and in Iranian skies."
Iran Israel Conflict Live: Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan To Kill Iran's Supreme Leader, Says US Officials
US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a senior US official told AFP Sunday. "We found out that the Israelis had plans to hit Iran's supreme leader. President Trump was against it and we told the Israelis not to," said the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Earlier Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dodged a question about reports that Trump had asked his country not to kill Khamenei. "I'm not going to get into that," he told Fox News.
"But I can tell you,... we'll do what we need to do, and I think the United States knows what is good for the United States," he said.
Israel Iran Conflict Updates: Iran Rejects Truce Talks As Israel Pounds Tehran, Sirens Heard In Tel Aviv: 10 Points
The fighting between Israel and Iran intensified overnight, as both nations kept up their attacks, killing civilians and raising concern among world leaders that the biggest battle between old enemies could lead to a broad regional conflict.