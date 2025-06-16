Iran-Israel Attack LIVE Updates: The military exchanges worsened between Israel and Iran overnight on Monday as strikes hit residential areas, killing and wounding civilians, as global leaders voiced alarm over the conflict between the two warring enemies spilling into the wider Middle Eastern region, calling for de-escalation. On Sunday, Israeli strikes reportedly killed the intelligence chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Kazem.

The number of deaths has mounted on both sides. In retaliation for Friday's preemptive attack, Iran unleashed waves of missiles at Israel over the weekend, killing 10 people, including children, and bringing the overall toll to 13 dead and 380 wounded. Iran's health ministry, meanwhile, said that at least 230 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Friday.

This follows Israel's large-scale attacks on Friday aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear and military infrastructure, sparking retaliation. The fierce exchanges of fire came amid talks between Tehran and Washington seeking to reach a deal on Iran's nuclear programme. Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, which it denies. Tehran has called off the sixth round of negotiations set for Sunday in Oman, saying it would not attend talks with Washington as long as Israel kept up its attacks. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday hit out at Israel, saying its attacks were an "attempt to undermine diplomacy and derail negotiations".

US President Donald Trump has urged Iran and Israel to "make a deal," but suggested they might need to "fight it out" first. But Iran said it would not negotiate a ceasefire while under attack. Israel also refused the de-escalate the situation, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying, "the issue here is not de-escalation", but stopping Iran from developing its nuclear capability.

