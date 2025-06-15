Video: How Israeli Forces Intercepted 20 Iranian Drones In An Hour

Israeli air and naval forces intercepted at least 20 drones launched from Iran in an hour on Sunday, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). The Israeli air force also released a video of its forces downing several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on its official X account.

"In the past hour alone, the Air Force intercepted approximately 20 UAVs launched toward Israeli territory," the IDF said in a public update. Earlier in the day, the IDF said at least seven other drones were downed by Israeli forces over the Mediterranean and the Negev region.

חיל-האוויר יירט בשעה האחרונה כ-20 כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים ששוגרו לעבר שטח הארץ pic.twitter.com/3FJU8rFto2 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 15, 2025

Israel's Warning To Iran

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran would pay "a very heavy price" for killing Israeli civilians, as the two foes kept up intense fighting.

"Iran will pay a very heavy price for the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children," Netanyahu said during a visit to the site of a missile strike on a residential building in the coastal city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv.

Iran's missile attacks on Israel Saturday night and early Sunday killed 10 people and wounded more than 200, according to first responders, bringing the total number of fatalities from Iranian strikes to 13. Missiles that broke through Israel's air defence system also caused damage and destruction in several areas, including Bat Yam, Tel Aviv and in the country's north.

"Israel absolutely had to carry out this operation," Netanyahu said in reference to the waves of strikes carried out across Iran on military and nuclear sites since Friday morning.

The operation, dubbed "Rising Lion", officially aims to keep Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and has hit more than 250 targets, according to Israel's military.

"We will reach all our objectives and we will eliminate the double existential threat," Netanyahu added, referring to Iran's nuclear programme and its ballistic missile capabilities.

Attacks Continue

By Sunday evening, both Tel Aviv and Tehran had launched a new wave of attacks on each other, as an intense exchange of fire raged between the two sides for a third day.

Iranian media said an Israeli strike hit the Tehran police headquarters in the city centre on Sunday, as the two foes exchanged fire for a third day.

"The Greater Tehran Police Command was hit by one of the enemy's drones," ISNA news agency reported, citing a police statement. It added that the attack caused "minor damage" and injured "a number" of police personnel.