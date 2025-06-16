"Land Borders Open": Iran On India's Request For Evacuation Of Students

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Iran has agreed to facilitate the safe evacuation of Indian students amid ongoing conflict

Iran on Monday responded to India's request for the safe evacuation of Indian students stuck in Iranian cities as Israel continued its bombing of targets in the Islamic Republic. Tehran said that though the airspace is closed over Iran, all land borders are open for the safe evacuation of Indian nationals.

In its response, the Foreign Minister of Iran gave the green light to India's diplomatic mission and extended help for the safe evacuation of diplomats and civilians.

"Given the current condition and the closure of the country's airports, as well as the request of many political missions to transfer their diplomats and nationals abroad, we inform that all land borders are open for crossing," it said.

Tehran asked India to give the names, passport numbers, and vehicle specifications of the people crossing the borders to its General Protocol Department. It also asked for the time of travel and the desired border, through which the person will exit the country, to make necessary arrangements for the safe travel of diplomats and other citizens.

Indians Stranded In Iran

Thousands of Indians are stranded in various Iranian cities as Israel and Iran continue to trade missiles, with neither side showing any sign of backing down. This includes more than 1,500 Indian students, most of whom are from Jammu and Kashmir.

On Monday, India said that some Indian students in Iran were being relocated to "safer places" within the country, stressing that "other feasible options" were also being examined.

"The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety. In some cases, students are being relocated with the Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Embassy of India in Tehran also asked those stuck in Iranian cities not to panic and exercise due caution. In an advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran asked all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.

The embassy provided a Google form on its X account and asked the Indian citizens to fill it out to provide their details. "Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran," it said.

It also provided a Telegram Link and asked the Indian citizens to join it to receive updates on the situation from the mission. "Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran," the embassy posted on X.

Iran-Israel Conflict

Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion" with a surprise attack on Friday morning that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites. Iran retaliated with air strikes, with both countries launching hundreds of missiles at each other in the last four days. While Israel has said the campaign will continue to escalate in the coming days, Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation.