Benjamin Netanyahu Postpones Son's Wedding As Iran Rains Missiles On Israel

Netanyahu's son Avner's wedding has been postponed due to escalating conflict with Iran.

The postponement follows backlash from protesters over celebrating amid ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza.

Israel launched a significant offensive against Iran, targeting its military and nuclear sites.

The wedding of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son has been reportedly postponed amid the escalating conflict with Iran. Netanyahu's son, Avner Netanyahu, was set to marry his partner Amit Yardeni on Monday, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

The wedding was reportedly postponed after it caused controversy, with some anti-government protesters denouncing the Netanyahu family for celebrating while Israeli hostages are still held in Gaza.

Moreover, while the Netanyahu family was preparing for mega celebrations, Israel on Friday launched a major offensive against Iran, targeting nuclear sites, military facilities, missile bases and senior leadership in the Islamic Republic. In retaliation, Iran has launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel, triggering a nationwide emergency, with missile sirens blazing across the Jewish state, pushing much of its population into bomb shelters.

Israeli police on Sunday said that at least 10 people have been killed by Iranian strikes, while 180 others are wounded. Police added that at least 7 more people were missing, likely under the rubble.

Following the Israeli attack, Tehran has called off nuclear talks that Washington had said were the only way to halt Israel's bombing, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks by Israel so far were nothing compared with what Iran would see in the coming days.

"If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," Trump said in a message on Truth Social. "However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict."

Controversy Over Wedding Of Netanyahu's Son

The wedding of Avner Netanyahu was already a topic of contention in Israel, even before the Jewish state attacked Iran. Anti-government protesters were accusing the Netanyahu family of celebrating while some Israeli hostages are still held in Gaza. Several anti-government organisations had warned in recent weeks that they would organise demonstrations near the wedding venue in upscale Ronit's Farm event hall in Kibbutz Yakum, north of Tel Aviv.

Amid security concerns, Israeli police had put iron roadblocks and barbed wire fences within a 100-meter (109-yard) radius of the venue also announced earlier this week that airspace within a 1.5 kilometre (0.9 miles) radius of the venue would be closed except for police helicopters, per The Times Of Israel report.

