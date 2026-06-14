"No F*cking Judgement": Trump Fumes At Netanyahu As Israel Strikes Lebanon

US President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of having "no judgement" as he claimed that a peace deal with Iran would have been signed by now had Tehran not attacked Lebanon.

Speaking to Axios, Trump said the US-Iran peace deal that will potentially end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz was still on track despite an Iranian threat to retaliate.

The US President is racing to protect the potential deal that was on the verge of collapse as Israel's attack in southern Beirut killed three people and injured six others.

"It shook it up. It delayed the signing by a few hours. It was supposed to be now. Now it is scheduled for a few hours from now," Trump told Axios over a phone call.

Israel on Sunday said it had carried out precision aerial strikes on an apartment in Beirut that it claimed was the headquarters of militant group Hezbollah. The attack came hours before the US was supposed to sign a long-awaited deal with Iran.

Trump further told Axios that he was shocked when his advisors informed him about the strikes, as Israel and Lebanon continued to exchange fire despite Trump's earlier intervention that made both countries agree not to strike each other.

"It is so bad - I couldn't believe it. An hour before we are supposed to sign the deal," he said.

The US President complained to the media outlet that he was angry at Netanyahu and he had no judgement.

"Why did Bibi have to do a f*cking attack? I was so p*ssed off. I let him know. He has no f*cking judgement. I let him know that," he told Axios.

Earlier, in a Truth Social post, Trump said that Israel should not have attacked Lebanon.

"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down. There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel," he wrote.

His comments came after Iran, which has backed Lebanon amid the ongoing war, vowed to retaliate to Israel's attacks.

"Without a doubt, these crimes will not go unanswered," said Gen. Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy commander of Iran's Joint Command Headquarters, the official Mizan news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Ghalibaf posted on X that there was "no point" in talking to the US "if you lack the will and ability to fulfill your commitments".