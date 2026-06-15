On Camera, Cockroach Janta Party Founder Slapped Repeatedly At Jaipur Protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has repeatedly insisted that the protests held by his movement will be non-violent, found himself at the receiving end of violence on Monday after he was slapped repeatedly by at least two people while he was participating in a protest in Jaipur.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had declared during a protest in Delhi on June 6 that the organisation would hold similar demonstrations across the country unless Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned within a week over NEET and other paper leaks and alleged systemic issues related to education.

On Monday, the organisation, which started as a satirical party, held a demonstration at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur to protest the leaks, education issues and unemployment. Videos show Dipke being carried on the shoulders of supporters when a man pulls him by a cloth he was wearing around his neck. He and another man then slap and hit the CJP founder repeatedly before being taken aside and thrashed by Dipke's supporters.

Reacting to the assault, Dipke took to X to say that the CJP will not be deterred and will continue to hold peaceful protests.

"Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice. We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love. PS: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign!" he wrote.

Police Action

Police officials said six people have been detained and are being questioned at the Vidhayakpuri police station.

"The identities of the people and their motive behind the attack are yet to be established. Their names, addresses, and other details are being recorded. An investigation has been launched and the entire sequence of events is being examined," said an official

The CJP had not received permission to hold the protest until Sunday night, but a conditional approval was given later. The conditions included that no more than 800 people would participate.