SBI Announces Vacancies For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts Across Multiple Cities

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer on a contractual basis, the bank said in a notification. The online registration window will remain open from October 27 to November 17. Candidates can visit the bank's official website or click on the direct link here to apply for the posts.

A total of 103 vacancies in eight posts for different age limits as on May 1, 2025, has been announced by SBI. People aged 35 years to 50 years can apply for Head (Product, Investment & Research), Zonal Head (Retail); 28 years to 42 years for Regional Head, Relationship Manager Team Lead, Investment Specialist (IS); 28 years to 40 years for Investment Officer (IO); 30 years to 40 years for Project Development Manager (Business); and 25 years to 40 years for Central Research Team (Support) have been opened.

Except for Relationship Manager-TL, IS and IO, all the above posts are open for Mumbai, New Delhi, Patna, Bhopal, and Guwahati.

The SBI also provided detailed educational qualification criteria and salary structure for each of the posts. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and click on the advertisement to check the remuneration and criteria, as it is mandatory to fulfill the eligibility requirements.

The selection process will comprise shortlisting of candidates followed by one or more rounds of personal/telephonic/video interviews and CTC negotiations. "Interview: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. CTC negotiation will be done with the candidates one-by-one at the time of the interview or after completion of the interview process, separately," it added.

Application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) are Rs 750. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are not required to pay an application fee.