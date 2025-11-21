SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam Held, Check Expected Cut-Off

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) Mains 2025 exam today, November 21, 2025.

The mains examination carries 200 marks and is held for a duration of two hours and 40 minutes. Those who clear the mains will take the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The SBI Clerk prelims result were released on November 5, 2025 for the examination conducted on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025 in online mode for 100 marks.

As per report, the expected cut off for SBI Clerk Mains exam is estimated to range between 86 to 73. The cut off of the exam is dependent on many factors such as number of vacancies released, difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates who appeared for the exam and previous year's cut off marks.

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2025: Number of vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,589 vacancies which are distributed among several categories, such as:

General Category: 2,225 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 788 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 450 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508 posts

