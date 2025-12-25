SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam Result Expected To Be Released Soon, Details Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains examination result soon. Once released, candidates can check and download the results on the official website. The mains examination was held on November 21 and the preliminary results were out on November 4.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 6,589 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) posts across India with a mandatory local language requirement.

The initial basic pay for an SBI Clerk is Rs 26,730, with two advance increments for graduates. The key allowances are Dearness Allowance (Rs 7,161), House Rent Allowance (Rs 2,862), Transportation Allowance (Rs 850), Special Allowance (Rs 7,083) and Special Pay (Rs 1,200).

SBI Clerk Mains Exam: How To Download Mains Result?