SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Released, Here's How To Check

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results for Clerk Mains Exam 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, respectively. A total of 13,732 candidates have appeared for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales).

The SBI has announced vacancies for the post of Junior Associate, with a category-wise breakdown as follows: the Unreserved Category (UC) has 5,870 posts, Other Backward Classes (OBC) has 3,001 posts, Scheduled Caste (SC) has 2,118 posts, Scheduled Tribe (ST) has 1,385 posts, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) has 1,361 posts.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Steps To Check Your Result

Step 1. Go to the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2. Find the 'Careers' section on the homepage and click on 'Current Openings'

Step 3. Find and click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)"

Step 4. Click on 'SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025'

Step 5. Press ctrl plus f to search for your result by entering roll number.

Step 6. Download and save the result for future use.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for Junior Associates involves three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Notably, there's no interview round in the selection process. Candidates who clear the mains exam will undergo the LPT to assess their language proficiency, and upon clearing it, they'll be eligible to join as full-time SBI Clerks.

The preliminary exams for the post of SBI Clerk were conducted on February 22,27,28 and March 1, 2025 and the result for the same was declared on March 28, 2025.

