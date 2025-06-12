State Bank Of India Clerk Mains Result Scorecard 2025 Released, Download Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the scorecard on the official website, sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the scorecard for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the scorecard on the official website, sbi.co.in.

The list containing the roll numbers of qualified candidates for SBI Clerk Mains exam was released on June 11, 2025.

SBI Clerk Mains Result: How To Download SBI Clerk Mains Result?

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

At the end of the page, click on "Careers".

Then, click on "Recruitment Results".

Under the "Recruitment of Junior Associates" notification, click on "Main Exam Result" to check the file containing the qualified candidates' roll numbers or click on "Marks Secured by the candidates" to check your marks for the examination.

The file containing the roll numbers will be automatically downloaded.

To check your marks, enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" button.

Your marks will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam: After Result Process

Students who clear the SBI Clerk Mains exam will go through a Language Proficiency Test (LPT) to have their language proficiency assessed. After clearing the test, they will be allowed to join as a full time SBI Clerk.

The preliminary examinations for the post of SBI Clerk were held on February 22,27,28 and March 1, 2025 and the result for the same was declared on March 28, 2025.

